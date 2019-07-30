On Monday August 5, 2019, we will begin accepting inbound transfers of XTZ to Coinbase Pro. We will accept deposits for at least 12 hours prior to enabling full trading. Once sufficient supply of XTZ is established on the platform, trading on the XTZ/USD, and XTZ/BTC order books will start in phases, beginning with post-only mode and proceeding to full trading should our metrics for a healthy market be met. Support for XTZ will be immediately available in Coinbase’s supported jurisdictions, with the exception of New York State. Additional jurisdictions may be added at a later date.

