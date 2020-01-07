- XTZ/USD is trading higher despite poor sentiment in other altcoins on Tuesday.
- The price is now headed to some key resistance levels.
XTZ/USD 4-Hour Chart
XTZ/USD is trading 0.88% higher despite most coins struggling today.
The price is trading at the 55 4-hour EMA at the time of writing.
The good news for the bulls is that 1.25 looks to be a strong base for a move higher.
The main level to watch out for in terms of resistance is 1.40.
There also another hurdle for the bulls at the downward sloping trendline.
XTZ/USD Daily Chart
On the daily chart the price is pretty far away from the high at 1.84.
The trend is now technically sideways as the previous high was rejected.
The price is now between the two moving averages (55 and 200 EMA's) and the RSI is still in a bearish position under the 50 mid-line.
We are pretty much in no mans land on the higher timeframes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
