XTZ/USD is trading higher despite poor sentiment in other altcoins on Tuesday.

The price is now headed to some key resistance levels.

XTZ/USD 4-Hour Chart

XTZ/USD is trading 0.88% higher despite most coins struggling today.

The price is trading at the 55 4-hour EMA at the time of writing.

The good news for the bulls is that 1.25 looks to be a strong base for a move higher.

The main level to watch out for in terms of resistance is 1.40.

There also another hurdle for the bulls at the downward sloping trendline.

XTZ/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart the price is pretty far away from the high at 1.84.

The trend is now technically sideways as the previous high was rejected.

The price is now between the two moving averages (55 and 200 EMA's) and the RSI is still in a bearish position under the 50 mid-line.

We are pretty much in no mans land on the higher timeframes.