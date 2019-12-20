After a brief retracement Tezos us up another 5.86% on Friday.

The old high is at 1.8607 around 17% away from the current price.

XTZ/USD 4-Hour Chart

Tezos has been retracing over the last couple of session to hit a wave low of 1.4340.

On Friday the price has started to push up once again.

In recent weeks XTZ/USD has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies, rising 147% from mid-November to December's high.

The price is above the 55EMA and just recently crossed the 200EMA.

Lastly, the RSI has also just pushed above the 50 mid-line to confirm the bullishness.