Tezos is trading flat today and met resistance at 1.800.

The price has soo far failed to test the 1.8652 high.

XTZ/USD Daily Chart

Tezos has been on a great run of late while some of the other major coins have struggled.

Now its crunch time the altcoin seems to have stalled just ahead of the old highs.

All is not lost for the bulls as if the high is taken out it will be a very bullish sign.

Support levels are at 1.6421 and 1.4399, so if the price pulls back more it may find buyers there.

Also the top of the accending wedge may provide some support.