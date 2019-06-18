Tezos tanks as hard fork is looming

French developers might initiate a hard fork on Tezos blockchain in September.

Tezos Commons Foundation accuses the team of unethical behavior.



The non-profit organization, Tezos Commons Foundation, has announced that the network may go through the hard fork procedure, initiated by the French developers' team OCamlPro. This company received a grant from Tezos Commons Foundation.

The Foundation published the text of an email allegedly sent by a cryptocurrency fund Starchain Capital. The is supposed to serve as a prove that French developers are getting ready to fork the network.

According to the email, OCamlPro and Starchain Capital have partnered to develop and launch a new blockchain called Dune Protocol, based on the Tezos network. The fork is scheduled on September 2019.

Tezos representatives noted that their blockchain might be forked y anyone. However, the company is concerned with the "unfair behavior of the OCamlPro management."

"It's worth remembering that anyone can fork the Tezos software, which is open source. The issue is not that they intend to fork Tezos, but the alleged manner in which OCamlPro leadership conducted itself, in bad faith, and misrepresentation of historical behavior to be in the best interest of the community," they wrote in the official statement.

OCamlPro participated in the Tezos grants program and worked on projects such projects as Liquidity and TzScan. However, OCamlPro refused to fully disclose the code of their products, despite that this requirement was specified in grant conditions. Tezos Foundation will stop funding OCamlPro if the company fails to comply with the requirements.

Meanwhile, Tezos, 19th largest cryptocurrency, is losing ground. The is down over 7% since this time on Tuesday, changing hands at $1.24 at the time of writing.