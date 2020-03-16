Tezos is the worst-performer with 16% of losses.

Binance.US adds XTZ to the list of available assets.

Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $950 million, has lost over 16% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $1.3000 at the time of writing. Tezos is one of the worsе-performing coins out of top-20; however, there are no clear fundamental reasons behind XTZ sell-off apart from global triggers like coronavirus spread, economic and geopolitical concerns.

Tezos added on Binance.US

Starting from Monday 16, Tezos (XTZ) will be available on Binance.US, a trading platform that provides access to a large selection of digital assets. Binance.US users will be able to deposit the coins to their wallets; however, trading and withdraw functionality will be activated later. According to the official announcement, traders will need to pass verification to get access to XTZ trading.

To deposit and trade USD for XTZ, you will need to pass fiat verification after completing basic and advanced verification. To deposit USD to your account before trading goes live, please set up any of the three USD payment methods available: via debit card, ACH, or wire payment. USD deposits have FDIC insurance coverage.

XTZ/US: Technical picture

XTZ/USD hot the recovery high at $1.7550 on Sunday. However, the upside momentum was effectively capped by SMA100 1-hour. A sustainable move below $1.4000, the lower boundary of the short-term consolidation channel, has increased the downside pressure and pushed the price towards the intraday low of $1.2700. As the sell-off gains traction, the price may slip to $1.2000. This area may slow down the decline; however, once it is broken, psychological $1.000 retested on March 13, will come back into focus.

XTZ/USD 1-hour chart