Tezos Sentiment Overview: XTZ pushes higher as Coinbase pushes rewards system to four more countries

XTZ pushes another 2.83% higher on Thursday as general sentiment improves.

The price received an extra boost after the Coinbase announcement.

Coinbase Tezos Announcement

The massive crypto exchange Coinbase announced that users in the U.K., Spain, France and the Netherlands would now be able to stake Tezos through its proprietary staking service.

Coinbase is offering an easy, secure way for U.K. and certain [European Union] customers to actively participate in the Tezos network, While it’s possible to stake Tezos on your own or via a delegated staking service, it can be confusing, complicated and even risky with regard to the security of your staked Tezos.

This declaration boosted the already bullish altcoin and it remains one of the outperformers on the session. This service was first launched back in November in the US and customers have said to have earned well from the deal since. Coinbase are also considering adding the offer to some additional territories in the future.

Tezos 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart below shows that the triangle chart pattern has now broken to the upside. The positive news could now send the price to test the previous wave high of 2.89. The price is trading above the all-important 55 and 200 moving averages which is another bullish signal.

The Relative Strength Index indicator has moved away from the 50 mid-line into more positive levels. The MACD indicator is also looking more positive and the histogram is back above the zero line and the signal lines look like they will follow.