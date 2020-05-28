Tezos Sentiment Overview: XTZ pushes higher as Coinbase pushes rewards system to four more countries

- XTZ pushes another 2.83% higher on Thursday as general sentiment improves.
- The price received an extra boost after the Coinbase announcement.
Coinbase Tezos Announcement
The massive crypto exchange Coinbase announced that users in the U.K., Spain, France and the Netherlands would now be able to stake Tezos through its proprietary staking service.
Coinbase is offering an easy, secure way for U.K. and certain [European Union] customers to actively participate in the Tezos network,
While it’s possible to stake Tezos on your own or via a delegated staking service, it can be confusing, complicated and even risky with regard to the security of your staked Tezos.
This declaration boosted the already bullish altcoin and it remains one of the outperformers on the session. This service was first launched back in November in the US and customers have said to have earned well from the deal since. Coinbase are also considering adding the offer to some additional territories in the future.
Tezos 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart below shows that the triangle chart pattern has now broken to the upside. The positive news could now send the price to test the previous wave high of 2.89. The price is trading above the all-important 55 and 200 moving averages which is another bullish signal.
The Relative Strength Index indicator has moved away from the 50 mid-line into more positive levels. The MACD indicator is also looking more positive and the histogram is back above the zero line and the signal lines look like they will follow.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
