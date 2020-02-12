Tezos rockets to a new all-time high as Bitcoin closes in on $10,400

- Tezos is arguably the best performing digital assets after growing by over 16% in 24 hours.
- As Bitcoin shoots towards $10,400, Tezos achieves another milestone; a new all-time high at $3.0626.
The cryptocurrency market is on fire as digital assets explode in splendid gains. Tezos among the biggest single-digit gainers following the 16% intriguing surge in the last 24 hours. The crypto thrust past the resistance at $0.29 and at $0.30 respectively. A new all-time high has been achieved at $3.0626 (on Kraken). The bulls are working had to hold onto the gains posted in spite of the shallow adjustment to $2.9945 (market value).
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin has also made a persuasive move north after blasting past the resistance at $10,000. Bitcoin revived the movement after defending the support at $9,700. A new yearly high as been formed at $10,355 as Bitcoin tried to close in on $10,400.
Tezos price technical picture
Tezos is fully in the hands of the bulls. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the bullish action could last longer. The aim is to keep XTZ above $3.00 so that the buyers can focus on higher levels at $3.25 and $3.50 respectively. As the moving average gap expands, buyers’ interest keeps growing. Besides, the 50-day SMA at $1.63 and the 200-day SMA at $1.25 will function as key support areas in the event a reversal comes into the picture.
XTZ/USD daily chart
