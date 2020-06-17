- Tezos (XTZ) has rebounded from the intraday low.
- The coin's recovery is limited by 1-hour SMA100.
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis. XTZ/USD reached the recent recovery high at $2.68 on May 15 and has been sliding down ever since. The recent bottom was touched at $2.56 on Tuesday, May 16.
Tezos was launched by Arthur Breitman who previously worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley. The project positions itself as a is a multi-purpose platform for decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Tezos held an initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017 and raised $232 million. Now it is one of the largest digital projects that supports Turing complete smart contracts and combine a self-correcting protocol and on-chain governance.
XTZ/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, XTZ/USD moved above 1-hour SMA50 at $2.59 and extended the recovery into the middle of the recent sloping channel with the upper boundary created by 1-hour SMA100 at $2.62. Once this level is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent recovery high at $2.68 and $2.70, which is reinforced by 1-hour SMA100. The next short-term aim comes at psychological $3.00.
On the downside, a move back below $2.59 will worsen the immediate forecast and allow for an extended decline towards $2.50. The next strong support comes at $2.43, which is the lowest level since May 15.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
