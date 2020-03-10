Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD is trading over 4% higher and out performs most of the major cryptos

Tezos has been one of the outperformers on Tuesday and the structure of the chart looks much better than most of the other major coins. As you can see from the daily chart below, the price bounced off the 50% Fibonacci level. 2.50 looks like it could be a good area of support longer-term and potentially 3.00 could be tested on the upside. On the downside, the green trendline could be an area of support if there is a deeper correction. Also, the 61.8% retracement and 1.618% extension are close together and could also provide an alternative support if the correction takes place.

