Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD ignores Bitcoin’s bear market to stay in the green

- Tezos outshines the top ten cryptocurrencies recording a 3% gain in the last 24 hours.
- The short-term support at $1.6 saves the bulls a trip downstream while the focus stays on $2.0.
Tezos appears to be the only cryptocurrency in the green among the top ten. The losses that befell the market on Monday saw Bitcoin dive below $7,000 and test he support at $6,800. Ethereum and Ripple were not spared from the bearish wave, exploring lows at $130 and beneath $0.20, respectively. The rest of the top ten digital assets did not weather down the declines gracefully, posting lost between 2% and 8%.
On the other hand, Tezos is continually sustaining and nurturing an uptrend in spite of losses generally witnessed across the board. The recent impressive rally broke several barriers including $1.6 and $1.8. A high formed at $1.8476 marked the end of the rally, giving way for the selling activity triggered by Bitcoin’s plunge below $7,000 on Monday.
While most cryptocurrencies followed in the footsteps of Bitcoin, Tezos was mostly unbothered accept for testing the short term support at $1.6. A recovery followed almost immediately pulling XTZ to $1.76 (intraday high). The upward action has since slowed down but XTZ is doddering at $1.6998.
Supporting the immediate downside is the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart. Other support areas include the 50 SMA and the recent support at $1.6. Technical levels are still positive, besides the Stochastic RSI is holding ground slightly above 70. If the technical picture continues to improve, XRT could eventually resume the uptrend targeting $2.0.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: Examining the plunge below $7,000
BTC/USD has fallen below the $7,000 mark, which was a key psychological level. The four-hour BTC/USD market is trending in a downward channel formation. Chainalysis released a report stating that a massive Ponzi scam triggered the drop below the $7,000-level.
Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday
ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ...
XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines
Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000. The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints ...
LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30
Litecoin battered bulls scatter into hibernation; selling activity intensifies under $40. Oversold conditions in both the long term and short term timeframes suggest ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.