Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD forced back to the drawing board at $1.00

- Tezos price tests $1.00 major support but rebounds above $1.50.
- XTZ/USD is still oversold with the RSI stuck under 30; buyers likely to take over in the near term.
Tezos bears have extremely outperformed themselves this time around. The cryptocurrency ascended to new all-time highs at $3.92 in February. Losses have been shattering over the last three weeks, however, the freefall on Thursday and early Friday session is the worst Tezos has ever faced in the history of its existence.
At the time of writing, XTZ/USD is trading at $1.4553 after a 36.80% loss in the last 24 hours and a whopping 54.76% decline in the last seven days. Despite the paralyzing fall, XTZ has managed to stay in the top ten with a market capitalization of $999 million and a trading volume that currently stands at $402 million.
The zone at $1.00 has stood out as key support. Meanwhile, the price has jumped above the resistance at $1.50. Buyers are gearing up for a reversal into the channel whose support was recently shattered at $2.00.
The RSI, however, is still oversold which means that selling pressure cannot be ignored. A reversal above 30 could encourage more buyers to join the market as sentiments improve. For now, Tezos bulls have to focus on defending $1.50 as a key immediate support and keep $2.00 in sight.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, which is 18% higher from the beginning of the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD to continue the recovery as long as it stays above $0.1500
Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.16 as bulls watch from the sidelines
Ripple price is having a hard time holding onto the subtle gains accrued after the gruesome Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The third-largest cryptocurrency commenced the session on Friday at $0.1388. It nosedived to ...
BCH/USD recoil targets $200
Bitcoin Cash price is working hard to capitalize on the ‘unusual’ calm across the cryptocurrency market following 24 hours of mayhem. The volatility in the market has had far-reaching effects with major coins such and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nosediving under $4,000 and $100 respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.