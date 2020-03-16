Once the darling of the altcoin market Tezos has a fall from grace.

The price hit 1.00 and bounce right back higher.

XTZ/USD 30-minute chart

Tezos did not escape the crypto massacre. Four sessions ago it fell over 45% and on Friday 13th the price hit a low of 0.9892. All off the hard work the price did to reach a high of nearly 4.00 is been unwound very quickly and in a matter of 26 days, the price has fallen just over 74%.

The long term support level of 0.7510 could be tested again as it was back in October. As for now 1.20 seems to be the point where the price continues to bounce. On the red line on the chart, the price may find a mean value area and these kinds of prices act as a magnet support and resistance zone for price so keep an eye on that level.