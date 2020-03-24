- Tezos trades 3% higher on Tuesday as crypto sentiment is mildly positive.
- There is a large consolidation zone building and a breakout would help determine future direction.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Tezos has been performing well over the last couple of session but still has some major resistance levels to break. Right now the major trend on the higher timeframes is still firmly down but there are some signs of a recovery as a solid base has been formed. This consolidation zone is now between 1.1379 and 1.8850. Any firm break with good volume could give us good signals about the longer-term trajectory.
Looking closer at the 1-hour chart below, there are some key positive signs. The price is above both the 55 and 200 moving averages. There has been a series of higher low waves and the RSI indicator is above the 50 mid-line. The only area of concern is the lack of volume shown in the moves higher. The sell-side spikes are still bigger than the buying conviction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto whales add volatility to the market as BTC/USD heads towards $7,000
BTC/USD is hovering around $6,700 at the time of writing. The coin has gained over 14% of its value in recent 24 hours as the cryptocurrency market enjoyed improved sentiments after the US FED announced its infinite stimulus program.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD soars 12% to bring down the seller congestion at 80
Dash is arguably the best performing cryptocurrency in the crypto market on Tuesday after Monero (XMR). Monero is up 15.2% on the day while Dash is trading 12% higher with a market value of $70.27.
ETH/USD settles above $140.00, indicators imply further recovery
ETH/USD hit the intraday high at $144.04 before retreating to $142.60. The-second largest digital asset is moving within a strong bullish trend on intraday charts, in sync with the market.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD aims at $0.0120 amid global cryptocurrency recovery
TRX slipped to the 17th place giving way to Cardano's ADA, even though Tron's market value increased from $704 on Monday to $759 million by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.