- Tezos trades over 5% higher on the session as cryptos ger a boost.
- There has been a key trendline break as XTZ catches a bid.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Tezos has been consolidating in recent session and as you can see on this hourly chart the price has been making lower highs at the same time as making some higher lows. More recently there has been a range between 2.60 and 2.83.
Looking at the chart below in more recent times there has been a push higher breaking past the trendline in black. The bulls will still need to take out the resistance zone near 2.85 to have any chance of progressing to the highs.
The good news is, in this recent move higher the price has pushed passed the 55 exponential and 200 simple moving averages. The relative strength index indicator has also pushed higher but not yet reached the overbought zone. This means there is still some space for a larger move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
The crypto market starts the European session with generalised increases supported by the excellent performance of Bitcoin. The king of cryptocurrencies can have a run-up today to the next resistance level at $9675 in a first move and continue up to $10450 in the following hours.
XMR/USD jumps above daily SMA200, $63.00 within reach
Monero (XMR) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The coin has gained 6% since the beginning of the day and hit the intraday high at $61.61.
ETH/USD: Ethereal Summit may inspire short-term ETH gains
Ethereal Summit, a virtual crypto conference devoted to the Ethereum project and cryptocurrency industry in general, will go live today, May 7 at 7:15 am EST.
XRP/USD recovery on the way, once it clears daily SMA200
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2099 to trade at $0.2145 by press time. The coin has gained 1.3% since the beginning of Thursday, though it is still 2.5% lower from this time on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.