Tezos trades over 5% higher on the session as cryptos ger a boost.

There has been a key trendline break as XTZ catches a bid.

XTZ/USD 1-hour chart

Tezos has been consolidating in recent session and as you can see on this hourly chart the price has been making lower highs at the same time as making some higher lows. More recently there has been a range between 2.60 and 2.83.

Looking at the chart below in more recent times there has been a push higher breaking past the trendline in black. The bulls will still need to take out the resistance zone near 2.85 to have any chance of progressing to the highs.

The good news is, in this recent move higher the price has pushed passed the 55 exponential and 200 simple moving averages. The relative strength index indicator has also pushed higher but not yet reached the overbought zone. This means there is still some space for a larger move.