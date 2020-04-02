- After the initial push higher some of the cryptos have reversed with Tezos rejecting the consolidation high.
- It seems like the price is headed back toward 1.60 and may even test the trendline.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
Tezos is not looking as bullish as some of its counterparts in terms of chart structure. This really showed today as when all of the majors broke out of consolidation zones Tezos just couldn't manage to make a new wave high. The level just above 1.80 marked by the purple line on the chart held firm and now the price seems to be moving back to the 55 EMA. If the bearishness continues there could be a test of the red trendline and even the orange support zone at 1.4486.
The RSI was in overbought territory for a while when the up move was kicking in but as the resistance held it has now pulled back toward the mid-zone. It seems now the only way Tezos looks to higher levels is more confirmation of making a higher low and pushing above the purple horizontal line. If this move happens with decent volume it would be even better. For now, we must look at lower levels for support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.