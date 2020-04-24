- Tezos is trading over 10% higher on Friday as it outperforms the wider market.
- The price now looks to be heading toward the psychological 3.00 level.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
Tezos trades higher on Friday as it outperforms the rest of the cryptosphere. The price is looking very bullish as it is making higher highs and higher lows. Another bullish signal is the fact that price has accelerated from the 55 and 200 moving averages. The 55 exponential moving average had been used as a decent support zone a few time but over the last week, there has defiantly been an acceleration away.
Looking at the relative strength index indicator, the signal line has now moved into the overbought zone. Sometimes this can indicate that a small pullback is needed before the underlying trend continues. The buy-side volume has also been picking up which is a good sign. When the green candles appear the volume does seem to be marginally higher than the selling red candles.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
