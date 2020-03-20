Tezos trades 7.85% higher as cryptos trade higher for another day.

The move higher was halted at the 1.83 consolidations high resistance zone.

XTZ/USD 1-hour chart

Tezos has had a decent run over the last few sessions rising from a low of 1.0096 to 1.7718 today. This move came after a tough last week there all of the major cryptocurrencies took a large hit. Earlier in the year, Tezos was one of the best performing altcoins moving a massive 255% higher at its peak.

Looking at the hourly chart below, it's clear to see the black resistance line halted the move higher. It is a decent level as it had been used on 3 occasions already. The bulls tried to take the price up to the 2.00 level but it was just a step too far at the moment.

In terms of support zones on the way down 1.600 looks strong and could provide some trouble for the bears. The triangle top which is in blue might also be a support level as the top of patterns are often tested once they are broken.