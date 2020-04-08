- Tezos is on a decent rally and trades 4.36% higher on Tuesday.
- The price is now firmly trading above the psychological 2.00 level and the next resistance is some way away.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Tezos has been on quite a run since hitting the lows of 1.009 seen on March 13th. The price is now trading well above the 2.00 level. Looking at the chart now although the price is higher there are some key Fibonacci extension levels above the price. The 38.2% is next and this is often considered as one of the best Fib zones along with 61.8%.
Looking closer at some of the other technicals now, the volume seems to have increased at the right time. Although it is still relatively low compared to the aforementioned low, the green bars are picking up as the price is moving higher. The RSI is also in a good space above the 50 mid-line and with room to reach overbought zones. The 55 and 200 daily moving averages have also been broken which is also a great sign that the trend might continue in the longer term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
After a one-day break in the cryptocurrency market, the transfer of market share between Bitcoin and a large part of the Altcoin segment has resumed.
Bitcoin Cash rallies ahead of halving, Bitcoin stable above $7,200, ETH and XRP in the green
The cryptocurrency market is being treated to a couple of halving events this week. Bitcoin Cash and its rival sibling Bitcoin SV will both undergo a mining reward halving.
BCH/USD trip to $300.00 is going to be short
Bitcoin Cash is changing hands at $274.52, off the recent high of $280.38. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current value of $5 billion has been growing sharply ahead of the halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: A trip to $200.00 is going to be bumpy
ETH/USD retreated towards $170.00 amid the overall correction on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $168.00, moving to and fro around the critical barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.