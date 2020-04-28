Tezos is trading 1.66% higher despite the mixed sentiment on Tuesday.

The price looks like it might be heading toward the psychological 3.00 level.

XTZ/USD 4-hour chart

Tezos is trading higher once again today as the bullish trend continues. The price has now accelerated outside the black trendline and is pushing toward the blue wave high resistance of 2.8969. If that level is broken there are 2 other important resistance zones that lie in wait. The psychological 3.00 level and the green resistance zone at 3.24.

The trend is still very much a bullish one with the price above the 55 and 200 moving averages. The relative strength index indicator is also in a positive position above the 50 mid-line. The volume is still looking pretty thin and it would nice to see it increase during important price breaks for confirmation.