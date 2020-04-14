Tezos is trading just above flat in a mixed session for the crypto market.

XTZ/USD has moved into a triangle pattern and is holding below 2.00.

XTZ/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour XTZ chart below shows that the price of the altcoin has just dipped below 2.00. There is now a clear triangle pattern marked in blue and a break of the pattern could help us determine if the bulls or bears take control. The price has recently made lower highs but there have been some higher lows too.

The green line in the middle of the chart is a strong level. It has acted as a magnet for price and if the pattern is to break lower then it could be the potential bear target. On the topside the next logical target is the previous wave high of 2.1850 and once again the blue pattern needs to break before that gets tested.