Tezos is one of the best performers on Monday as it trades over 10% higher.

XTZ/USD has formed a clear consolidation pattern and might break out.

XTZ/USD 4-Hour Chart

XTZ/USD traders over 10% higher on Monday as crypto sentiment improved.

Now the price is headed toward the 3.00 psychological level.

If that level breaks then the high of 3.94 could be tested again.

On the downside, support is at 2.52 which held on February 26th.

Unlike some of the other pairs, the volume has picked up on the buy-side which is a positive sign.