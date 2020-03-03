Tezos is trading over 2% lower as crypto sentiment turns sour.

There has been a positive chart pattern break which could lead to higher prices.

XTZ/USD 4-Hour Chart

One the chart below you can see there is a consolidation at the current levels.

The price is now stuck between 2.60 and 3.00.

Any break either side could be an important indication of the future trajectory of the price.

There has also been a trendline breakout of the red line in the chart.

It would be better to wait for confirmation of the top resistance level too.

Another encouraging sign is the fact that the price has been making higher lows too.