Tezos bulls are over the moon as XTZ/USD breaks 2.00.

The price could use 1.86 as a support zone in the future.

XTZ/USD Daily Chart

Tezoz looking very bullish on the daily chart below after breaking 2.00.

On the Coinbase exchange the price reach as high as 2.32 at one stage as the buyers pushed up prices.

On Bitfinex, the highest the price has ever reached is 2.00 so this is a good day for holders of the altcoin.

The question is now if it will retrace and will traders will profit take or will the good times keep coming for the holders.