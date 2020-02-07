Tezos is trading 1.41% higher after a few good trading sessions.

Now the price has hit a barrier at 2.25 but bulls are looking to break out.

XTZ/USD 1-Hour Chart

Tezos has been performing very well over the last week making all-time highs.

Now it seems that the price has met some selling pressure at 2.25.

There is a decent rectangle consolidation zone on the chart below.

Also, a trendline has formed but the price is not near testing it just yet.

As the price has pulled back the volume has not supported the selling, but when the price as moving higher there was much more volume behind it.

Keep an eye on the break of the 2.25 level but if it fails we could be in for a retracement.