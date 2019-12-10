Tezos Price Analysis: Daily RSI implies further losses for XTZ/USD

- The coin has lost over 8% in recent 24 hours.
- The bearish potential is not exhausted yet.
Tezos (XTZ) reversed the gains from the previous days. XTZ/USD is changing hands at $1.45, off Monday's high of $1.6513. From the best-performer, the coin turned into the biggest loser. The coin is down over 8% on a day-to-day basis amid strong bearish pressure, caused mostly by technical factors.
Tezos settled on the 11th place with the current market value of $964 million. An average daily trading volume has reached $66 million
Tezos, the technical picture
While the retreat is a natural development of an overexaggerated growth. The daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) reversed from overbought territory and now points downwards. It means that the coin may continue the downside correction in the near term future. The first support is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $1.32. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $1.23.
On the upside, the local resistance is created by $1.54.This barrier is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $1.65. The next hurdle awaits us at $1.7000.
XTZ/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
