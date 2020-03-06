Tezos is trading 1% higher on a slow day for cryptocurrencies.

The price has moved into a triangle formation, the market is looking for a break.

XTZ/USD 1-Hour Chart

Tezos is one of the better performing altcoins this month trading 13.5% higher.

The price has now formed a triangle pattern on the hourly chart and could rest over the weekend.

On Thursday the price rejected the high point of 3.33 and formed a bearish candle pattern.

Now the 3.00 level is acting as a psychological support but a break through would be an important sign.