- Tezos is over 1% lower on Tuesday as crypto sentiment remains mixed.
- There is a bearish head and shoulders pattern on the 1-hour chart.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Tezos has been looking bullish on the hourly chart making higher highs and higher lows for a while now. Now the chart has produced a pattern which is traditionally been bearish. The head and shoulders pattern is marked by the circles but the neckline needs to be broken to confirm the break.
Looking at some of the other technicals, the relative strength index is also in more of a depressed zone. It is currently holding under the 50 mid-line leaving some room for the downside. The price has also just broken under the 55 exponential moving average, this could also be viewed as a bearish signal.
One thing is for sure if the psychological support at 2.500 is broken there could be some room for a deeper retracement. Beyond that, the 2.00 level could be the next one in play. For this scenario to break the bulls would need to break the 2.8330 level and that would negate the head and shoulders pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
