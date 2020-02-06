Tezos Market Update: Where to next after conquering $2.00 critical barrier?

- Tezos gets ready to wrestle its way above the rising wedge pattern resistance and the barrier at $2.30.
- Tezos perpetual swap contract to start trading on Binance Futures as CEX.IO adds XTZ/USD trading support.
Tezos price smashed through the barrier at $2.00 amid the widespread bullish wave in the market towards the end of the American session on Wednesday. The last 24 hours have seen XTZ grow by over 13%. The digital asset, has made it into the top ten bracket with a market cap of $1.5 billion. It also features a 24-hour trading volume of $115 million.
Tezos futures trading debuts on Binance Futures
The largest cryptocurrency exchange by adjusted trading volume, Binance added support for XTZ/USDT perpetual contact on its dedicated futures platform on February 5. Buying and selling of the contract is expected to commence on February 6 at 8:00 am. A 50x maximum leverage has been provided to users to either short or long Tezos.
Tezos listed on CEX.IO exchange
CEX.IO exchange added support for XTZ on Wednesday 5, February 2020. The available trading pair is XTZ/USD. Deposits have already been enabled, however, withdrawals will begin on February 7 in addition to a second trading pair support XTZ/EUR. Another trading pair XTZ/GBP will go live on February 10. Users can also buy Tezos using Visa/Mastercard as they do with other cryptos.
Tezos price technical picture
Tezos has the potential to hit new highs in 2020 in the near term, especially if the wedge pattern resistance is overwhelmed. The price is teetering at $2.24 and looking forward to crossing above $2.30. The full stochastic oscillator emergence into the overbought region suggests that the bulls are gaining ground. Besides, the 50 SMA is also expanding the gap above the 100 SMA on the 1-hour chart. In other words, the trend is currently tipping to the bulls’side and could continue in the coming sessions on Thursday.
XTZ/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD flies up and settles above $9,500
BTC/USD flew up from $9,165.30 to $9,625.25 as bulls took control this Wednesday. The price has settled down to $9,575 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is a strong resistance level at $9,580.
XRP/USD bears step in this Thursday to correct an overpriced market
XRP/USD dropped from $0.278 to $0.276 in the early hours of Thursday. Before this, the bulls had full control for five straight days, during which XRP/USD flew up ...
Shots fired as ETH/USD breaks above $200, Can the bulls hit highs at $220?
Ethereum price has not been left behind as it has crossed above the critical $200 barrier for the first time since November 2019. However, the cryptocurrencies live rates show Ethereum bulls starting to feel the pressure from the bears.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dents $0.0200, a decisive breakthrough will be a big deal for TRX bulls
TRON (TRX), now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion, is changing hands at $0.0198 after a short-lived spike above $0.0200 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.