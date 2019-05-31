Tether (USDT) to launch on EOS blockchain in the wake of Coinbase support

Tether launching on EOS is in support of Eosfinex; a decentralized exchange on EOS blockchain.

“EOSFinex is one of the most awaited projects in the EOS community” Ardoino.

EOS community has a lot to celebrate as this week’s trading comes to halt. Just after Coinbase announced a surprise listing for EOS token, Tether has expressed in launching the token USDT on EOS blockchain.

According to Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino the decision for Tether launching on EOS is in support of Eosfinex. The decentralized exchange, Eosfinex was first mentioned [by the head of marketing at Bitfines, Kasper Rasmussen on EOS blockchain. Decentralized exchanges do not support fiat transactions neither do they support crypto-to-fiat conversions due to lack of a centralized authority to manage the platform. Ardoino said in regards to the launch:

“One of the main reasons is that we need it for eosfinex. Since it is a on chain exchange we need Tether EOS to offer EOS/USDt and crypto-to-stablecoin pairs on it. EOSFinex is one of the most awaited projects in the EOS community but we thought it would be good to start giving everyone the ability to build on Tether-EOS even before EOSFinex launch.”

Tether currently executes on three platforms Omni, Ethereum and Tron. Ardoino continued: