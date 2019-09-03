Tether are exploring the launch of a commodity-backed stablecoin

The stablecoin issuer Tether are exploring the introduction of a new stablecoin, commodity-linked.

It is reported they are doing this as a potential means to mitigate some risk.

The USD-pegged stablecoin issuer Tether, which had been subject to much controversy, is exploring a commodity-backed stablecoin.

Its potentially new coin will be backed by a basket of commodities including gold, crude oil, and rubber, according to a known investor of Bitfinex, Zhao Dong.

The reports suggest that the stablecoin issuer is considering this move of a cmmodity0lined digital stablecoin, to mitigate the risks associated with the storage of fiats in banks.