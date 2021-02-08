Over the weekend, Bitcoin once again reminded crypto market participants of the likely continuation of its growth. The coin was able to overcome the important round level of $40K, but as it approached $41K, sellers' pressure intensified.
For some time, the bulls and bears have been playing tug-of-war around this round level, but eventually, both sides decided to take a break while waiting for more triggers.
And then the trigger came. Tesla suddenly announced that it had previously bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoins, pushing the price to update historical highs of $43K. Even more optimistic is the announcement that the company will consider accepting bitcoin as payment.
The total capitalization of the crypto market now exceeds $1.25 trillion. Although Bitcoin's dominance index fell dramatically by almost 9% during the month, market participants consider this great news, as it indicates a high interest in altcoins amid the overall capitalization growth. Indeed, most of the top 100 coins are now in the green zone.
The current phase in the crypto market can be compared to periods in stock markets when small capitalization companies overtake giants in growth rates. Such periods occur well before the end of strong growth.
Bitcoin's new growth outbreak is related to speculation that more companies may follow Tesla's lead, kicking off an accelerated widespread adoption of cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Positive moves in this direction have led to growth in the crypto market before, but at this stage, the correlation between the traditional market and cryptocurrencies may be particularly strong.
The recent growth in the price of Ethereum, which was able to break its all-time high and consolidate around $1,600, led to an increase in online commissions to $25. Miners' revenues have risen on the back of increased demand, and they are also the first to execute those transactions for which there is a higher fee.
This again led to one of the fundamental problems in the Ethereum blockchain, when the cost of transactions in the ETH ecosystem became exorbitant. At this time, crypto market participants are starting to turn their attention to competitors, including Polkadot, Stellar and EOS. In addition, ETH futures are set to launch today on the CME. The event is highly anticipated, as in the past, the launch of Bitcoin futures led to a sell-off.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EGLD gains $1 billion in market capitalization after colossal surge
Elrond has been one of the most successful projects in the past few months. The digital asset has quickly climbed the leaderboard reaching $3 billion in market capitalization and experiencing a 3,300% rally since November 2020.
XRP fights crucial resistance for a massive bullish impulse
Ripple seems to be getting ready for the much-awaited breakout toward $0.75 (2021 high). Support at $0.35 played a vital role in stopping the massive freefall from extending further.
Ontology price is on the verge of a 70% breakout if ONT bulls manage to breach crucial resistance barrier
Ontology price moves closer to a pivotal point in its trend. A spike in upward pressure could be succeeded by a highly volatile movement because ONT has remained stagnant since December 2018.
DOT rebounds aiming for new record highs toward $30
DOT is back to trading above $20, a move that seems to have triggered massive buying orders. The least resistance path seems upwards from a technical perspective. However, a short term hurdle at $22 is standing in the way. Once broken, DOT will be pushing toward $30.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.