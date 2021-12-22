There is an old saying on Wall Street: Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.
LUNA, the native token of the smart contract blockchain Terra, has nearly doubled to record highs above $90 in December, extending a four-month winning trend and decoupling from the weak trend in other top coins.
Such stellar rallies often translate into euphoria – a situation characterized by risky directional bets and excess bullish leverage and usually observed at market tops. However, LUNA’s market shows no such signs, with derivatives data signaling investor caution.
“People appear to be shorting LUNA perpetual futures, as evidenced from rising open interest and persistent negative funding,” Swiss-based crypto derivatives tracking platform Levitas told CoinDesk in a Twitter chat.
Open interest represented by the number of dollars locked in the perpetual futures contracts has doubled to $394 million since Dec. 15. Indeed, the metric does not tell us whether the market is skewed bearish, or bullish. But when combined with the funding rates, it provides insights on what traders have been doing.
In LUNA’s case, funding rates have consistently stayed negative since Dec. 15, a sign that short position traders have been dominant and paying long traders.
Perpetuals are futures without expiry. Exchanges use the funding rate mechanism to ensure perpetual are priced around the underlying asset’s market price. As discussed in the explainer, the funding rate is paid every eight hours.
According to Delphi Digital, negative funding rates across major exchanges signal the presence of delta-neutral traders – people who take multiple positions to neutralize delta exposure or directional bias.
“The price increase over the last few days was likely triggered by investors buying spot LUNA to lock up in the Astroport backdrop, then hedging their position via perpetual futures to remain delta neutral,” analytics firm Delphi Digital said in a research note published Monday.
Astroport, a new decentralized exchange, went live on Dec. 14 with a backdrop facility airdropping ASTRO tokens to users who lock up their liquidity in the protocol.
The lure of making free money via backdrop seems to have drawn investors to Astroport, taking out LUNA supply from the market. According to data source DeFi Llama, the DEX has pulled in more than $1 billion into the Terra ecosystem. More than 50% of that figure consists of LUNA tokens.
In October, Terra announced the implementation of proposal 44 to burn 90 million tokens held in the community pool, taking a page out of Ethereum’s EIP-1559 upgrade that introduced the supposedly-deflationary ETH burn mechanism.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price eyes retest of $30 after DOT breaks out of a three-week hurdle
Polkadot price is hovering just above the 70.5% retracement level at $23.56. The recent breakout from a declining trend line suggests DOT could retest $30. A daily candlestick close below $22.50 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Decentraland price likely to rally 23% if MANA can flip this hurdle
Decentraland price shows signs of reversal after the December 15 swing low at $2.93. MANA needs to produce a higher high above $3.65 to solidify its bullish thesis. A breakdown of the $2.93 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Chainlink buyers pile in to push LINK to conservative target at $28
Chainlink price is developing an exceptionally bullish pattern on its $0.50/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. As a result, reaching the entry level of this hypothetical trade setup could see a considerable spike towards the $28 value area.
Algorand sellers dry up as ALGO recovery to $2.50 begins, with aid from trapped shorts
Algorand price has given bulls and bears an extended headache over the past three months. A series of false breakouts higher and lower have yielded a prolonged range trade that warned of some deeper moves south, but that may no longer be the case.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.