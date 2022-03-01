Terra’s LUNA token jumped 24% in the past 24 hours to lead gains among major cryptocurrencies in a broader market recovery.
LUNA reached weekly highs of $95.36 in early Asian hours before traders took profits and sent prices down by some $6. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $88, up from $50 last Thursday night, with nearly $3.9 billion worth of the tokens traded on various crypto exchanges in the past 24 hours.
The move came days after a similar 25% spike in the token on Friday. However, prices are down 13% from December's lifetime high of $103.
LUNA jumped to highs of $95 on Tuesday morning. (TradingView)
RSI, or relative strength index, readings hovered at the 71 level at the time of writing, suggesting further downside to the $86 level, where local support exists. RSI is a price-chart tool that calculates the magnitude of price changes. Readings above 70 show an asset is “overbought” and could see a correction, while under 30 suggest an asset is “oversold” and could see a price increase.
Some crypto market observers said LUNA’s strong fundamentals provide some of the buying pressure.
“LUNA outpacing its peers in the market today should not come as a shock,” said Alexander Mamasidikov, co-founder of mobile digital bank MinePlex, in an email to CoinDesk. “The coin is backed by a blockchain protocol that is inherently innovative and has the potential for massive utility and scalability, a feature both retail and institutional investors realize.”
Bitcoin traded above $44,000 after falling to as low as $34,550 last week. Analysts suggested the recovery came as Russia’s war against Ukraine bolstered retail demand for cryptocurrencies.
Cryptocurrencies regained the $2 trillion market capitalization on Thursday after gaining 11% in the market recovery, data from CoinGecko showed. The markets have added over $500 billion since last week’s lows of $1.5 trillion.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell has warned against the risks of storing crypto on centralized exchanges.
AVAX price targets $100 as Avalanche bulls make strong comeback
AVAX price struggled to kick-start an upswing with multiple steep pullbacks. However, February 22 is where bears gave up, leading to an upswing that is still in progress. A successful retest of this barrier could be the key to propelling Avalanche to the $100 psychological level.
Solana bulls jump on positive crypto sentiment, but $100 remains elusive for SOL
Solana price is riding the same momentum felt by cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other risk-on assets around the globe. A meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has given investors hope that a cessation of the current conflict in Ukraine may be coming to an end.
Cardano bulls target $1 resistance level before massive ADA rally begins
Cardano price has rallied during the Monday trade session. The move comes after several solid weeks of sustained lower lows and part of a broader route that has lasted nearly six months. However, that trend is likely to change due to a combination of bullish reversal signals.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.