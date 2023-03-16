Terra LUNA Classic price stalls as bulls try to use tailwind for upswing back to $0.00001400

Share:

Terra LUNA Classic price already tanked over 30% for March.

LUNC is not in a good spot as stablecoins are being questioned as the fallout of SVB starts to fade.

Expect to see an uptick short term, while the downtrend is still very much at play in the longer term.

Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) price is starting to open up some room for more bullish moves after the bears showed their hand again at the beginning of March. With an overall performance of -30% for the month of March, it is quite clear that bears are still very much present and active in the price action. Meanwhile, room is opening up for bulls as they are offered some narrow room for a 15% rally.

Terra LUNA Classic bulls could get their hands on 15% gain here

Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) price sees the hand of bulls this Thursday morning after a firm downtrend these past few days as March is often a negative month in the markets. With over a 30% loss, salvaging the month will be near impossible, but that does not mean that bulls cannot bank some profits in the meantime.

LUNC sees bulls slowly but surely grinding higher as bears are letting go of their stance for the moment. This means some room to the upside with the ideal candidate at the topside near $0.000014000 at the monthly S1 support level. Between now and that level, a 15% gain could be booked, and bulls can trade it with a trailing stop-loss to keep their positions safe.

LUNC/USD 4H-chart

The bigger risk to the downside hangs with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is below 50 and could see bears not taking any profit until that “oversold” label has been reached. That would mean that LUNC needs to tank another 14% toward $0.000011000 before activating that. Support could come in and offer a window of entry for bulls there, depending on the events in the market at that moment.