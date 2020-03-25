Telegram’s GRAM token distribution delayed over possible securities law violation

- A New York Federal judge found that Telegram is likely to violate the securities law if GRAM tokens are distributed without registration.
- The temporary injunction delays the distribution of GRAM tokens to the initial purchases preventing.
Telegram, a leading social media messaging platform has in the last two years worked on the development of its cryptocurrency referred to as the GRAM token. The social media platform broke records raising over $1.7 billion in a private sale in 2018. In spite of the successful token sale, Telegram has not been able to smoothly release GRAM tokens into the market.
The latest hurdle is a temporary injunction issued by a Federal Judge in New York to delay the issuance of the tokens due to possible violations of the United States Securities laws. The court ruling read in part:
Considering the economic realities under the Howey test, the Court finds that, in the context of that scheme, the resale of Grams into the secondary public market would be an integral part of the sale of securities without a required registration statement.
According to the court:
Reasonable purchasers would not be willing to pay $1.7 billion to acquire Grams merely as a means of storing or transferring value. Instead, Telegram developed a scheme to maximize the amount initial purchasers would be willing to pay Telegram by creating a structure to allow these purchasers to maximize the value they receive upon resale in the public markets.
The temporary injunction is to delay the distribution of GRAM tokens to the initial purchasers in order to avert risks to the secondary purchaser once the tokens hit the market. Moreover, Telegram has the time to consider getting a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Once cleared, the distribution of the tokens will carry on as planned.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD flight back to $10,000 now at the threshold
Bitcoin price is just a month away from the 4-year reward halving event. Reduced supply coupled with a technical breakout due to the crash in March to levels under $4,000 are the perfect ingredients for a rally above $10,000 and towards the all-time high at $20,000.
XRP/USD consolidates above $0.162 as bears attempt to correct price
XRP/USD has currently settled itself above the $0.162 region following a bullish Tuesday, where it went up from $0.159 to $0.163. If the bulls want to continue the upward momentum, they will have to break past resistance at the downward trending line and ...
ETH/USD struggle to break the $142 rock-solid resistance continues
Ethereum price is struggling with the resistance at $142 for the second day in a row. On the downside, $135 is standing out as a credible support area. Although the trading on Wed has touched $141.93 high.
BCH/USD drops after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve
BCH/USD encountered resistance at the SMA 20 curve and fell from $228.65 to $222.75 following a bullish Tuesday. While the price is trending in an upward channel formation, the bulls will need to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.