- The company has taken another step towards an official launch.
- Access to the source code will allow developers to test the new system.
The company was expected to launch the testnet on September 1 but had to delay the launch for undisclosed reasons.
According to the recent announcement, a test version of the TON Blockchain Software, available for download now supports nodes and validators. Apart from that, the company has launched a block explorer.
The developers now have access to the platform’s source code, thus they can start learning Fift, a programming language that will be used for creating and using smart contracts on the TON Blockchain.
“Source code for a full node that can access testnet, create and validate blocks has been released. Lite client was released several months ago. TON Labs will release Public Beta of its developer tools suite on Monday,” Mitja Goroshevsky, CTO of TON Labs, said in the interview with CoinDesk.
The mainnet of Telegram Open Network also know as TON shall be launched by October 31, otherwise, the company will have to return the raised funds to investors.
TON is based on Proof-of-Stake consensus. Also, apart from core blockchain (Masterchain), TON will support multiple shardchains and workchains and will be compatible with ethereum-based software.
