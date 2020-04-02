Telegram Gram token issuance hits another wall: New York Judge rules out distribution outside the US

- Judge Kevin Castel ruled on April 1 that Telegram shall not distribute tokens to persons or entities in and outside the US.
- The TON blockchain community says that they could carry on with the launch despite the court ruling.
- TON blockchain is “a decentralized open-source solution” and therefore no one can prevent its launch.
A federal judge in New York has clarified that the injunction recently issued to halt the distribution on Telegram’s Gram tokens covers all entities in the United States and overseas. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, On April 1, replied to an inquiry filed by Telegram seeking to find out the scope of the injunction issued on March 24. The judge said that Telegram will not distribute the tokens to participants in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) outside the United States.
The court is not convinced that Telegram will put measures to stop people and entities in the US from accessing the Gram tokens. Judge Castel added that the social media company hadn’t made an argument challenging the application of the preliminary injunction. Moreover, Telegram was privy to the proposed injunction since October 2019. The court added:
The TON Blockchain was designed and is intended to grant anonymity to those who purchase or sell Grams,” stressing that “any restriction as to whom a foreign Initial Purchaser could resell Grams would be of doubtful real-world enforceability.
TON community likely to push for the launch"
A representative from Telegram told Cointelegraph on March 26 that the TON community is considering launching the Gram despite the injunction. The representative, Fedor Skuratov added that “no one can prevent the launch of TON by any other entity, person, or community, because TON is a decentralized open-source solution.”
