Technical Weekly: It’s a chaotic world

Crypto traders and watchers return from the weekend with a bloodbath in the broader cryptocurrency markets. The prices of bitcoin plummeted 8% and briefly went below the 8000 levels, while leading altcoins such as ETH, EOS, and LTC suffered some double-digit losses. The fact that volatility has been increasing across major asset classes due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak globally and the increasing worries of its possible economic consequences. At the time of writing, WTI crashed 25% on price war, equities in Asia slashed 5-6%. At the same time, demand for havens surged. With USD/JPY touched 101.50 and gold prices just shy of USD1700 levels.

As the bearish sentiment seems intensified, our data shows that bitcoin’s downward momentum has been fading, and that could be a sign the markets starting to stabilize. OKEx’s BTC Long/Short Ratio has been moving in a downtrend since late February, and the Raito hit 1.71 over the weekend, the lowest level since February 8.

A lower ratio means there were fewer OKEx traders with net short positions over time, and their short positions’ potential profits have been decreasing. That’s often considered as a sign of market starting to recover.

Additionally, new data from Sentix shows that investors seem to maintain bitcoin’s bias as a safe-haven asset despite the recent divergent performance with gold and JPY.

The market could further materialize BTC’s store of value nature and haven characteristic if the global risk-off sentiment persists, and that could potentially be a driver for BTC prices in a medium-term perspective.

Price Analysis

BTC/USD – Another death cross in the making?

· In our last edition of Technical Weekly, we’ve pointed out that BTC prices should able to rebound after the selloff in late February, and the price did rebound within our expectations. However, bears reclaimed control on the back of the increasing global uncertainty.

· The recent price actions have been pushing the 10-day moving average lower and seem like it's about to produce a bearish crossover with the 200-day moving average. However, we believe the death cross is not a reliable signal due to the mixed turnout in the past.

· All three major momentum indicators were in oversold area, and the current situation is somewhat like mid-November, where BTC prices plunged from 8200 levels to 6500 levels.

· We believe BTC’s short-term downside has been reduced, and the momentum should able to support the price to stabilize or have a short-term rebound. The December highs of 7600 areas could be decent support for now.

ETH/USD – More room to go down?

· ETH/USD remains well above the 200-day moving average, although bitcoin has already traded below such levels. That could be one of the indications that ETH may still have more room to go south.

· The fact that the pair is still not yet oversold despite the selloff in the past two days, which strengthened the short-term bearish case. However, the current levels may not be too far for the short-term bottom.

· The 200-day moving average in the 175-area coincided with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and the resistance-turned-support levels in mid-January, and that could be the first level to watch.

It’s worth noting that the total ETH locked in DeFi is off from recent lows and has been rebounding since late last month. A continuation of such a trend could reinforce future short-term rebounds.

BCH/USD – Bearish reversal after head and shoulders pattern?

· BCH/USD traded 13% lower in the Monday Asia session and breaking below the 200-day moving average, in-line with BTC’s recent price actions.

· The pair has formed a head and shoulders pattern and has been trading below the neckline. Breaking below the neckline could indicate a bearish reversal could be in the making, and it tends to strengthen the downside bias, although the reversal could take time to develop.

Monday’s low of 258.18 could be a critical level to watch, if broken, that could open the doors towards the lower 230 handles.

ALGOUSDT – Bearish reversal confirmed…again?

· A similar head and shoulders pattern is also seen in ALGOUSDT. Coincidentally, the pair has also traded below the neckline after a bearish momentum divergence occurred in mid-February.

· Now the price has fallen back to the previous sideways channel. If the price was unable to close above the previous channel resistance at 0.31, that could strengthen a medium-term bearish case for the pair.

· We do not expect the price will fall below 0.2 in the short-term; however, if the market sentiment deteriorates further, that could allow the price to drift to 0.26-0.26 area gradually.



