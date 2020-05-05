Technical weekly: Fair is foul, foul is fair

Markets were split on the outlook of BTC prices after last week’s rally, which sent the leading cryptoto 9400 levels.

Increasing conversations around XRP prices in the market as the third-largest crypto continues to stabilizenear 0.22.

Smaller altcoins in focus with names like DGB, ALGO, and THETA outperformed their bigger peers.

Market overview

The cryptocurrency markets were broadly in the green on Asia Tuesday, as bitcoinhas been changing hands in the range between 8600 to 8900 after last week’s rally. The market has been continuing to focus on the upcoming bitcoin reward halving event, which is about one week away from now.

However, market participants seem to hold an increasingly diverse view on the pre/post-halving price of the leading crypto after the last week’s rally.

Renowned crypto analyst Nick Chong believes that bitcoin prices could reach a new yearly high within weeks. Chong highlighted that factors such as BTC’s weekly technical indicators have turned positive, the decoupling from equities, and the new high of the hash rate could further fuel the bulls.

On the flip side, a new survey from Sentix shows that BTC investors could have been over confident during this rally. Patrick Hussy, Managing Director at Sentix, said, “investors should not be blinded by the current good sentiment." He added that "This over confidence signal was again confirmed in the latest investor survey. The air for further price gains is thus becoming thinner.”

Figure 1: Bitcoin Hourly Hash Rate (Source: Glassnode)

Figure 2: Sentix Bitcoin Sentiment Index (Source: Sentix)

Although participants may have been holding different views, our previous research has already pointed out that May could beone of the mostfruitful months for BTC investors. Our previous publication <Bitcoin’s Seasonality> highlighted that bitcoin has the best average monthly performance in April, May, October, and November since July 2010.

With the background of halving, this May could be one of the most exciting months to watch for all the crypto market participants. For more discussions about bitcoin halving, OKEx Financial Markets Director Lennix Lai will holdan OKEx Talks webinar with experts and analysts on May 7.

In the altcoin space, we have seen some small-cap names outperformed their major peers, with DGB and HBAR both surged more than 8%, while XRP gained about 2%, and ETH was mostly flat. Markets have seen more conversations around XRP prices after the third-largest crypto by market cap touched 0.22 handles earlier. However, sentiment around XRP seems more on the bearish side.

Price Analysis

BTC/USD – Short-term undecided, medium-term still have room to go?

BTC/USD was in range trading after the rally last week. The 3-hour chart shows that the pair has formed a triangle pattern, suggest that short-term traders may have taken a wait-and-see approach.

Momentum indicators were a mixed bag in the 3-hour chart, with the RSI was slowing down, and a bearish crossover seems in the making in the stochastic. However, the MACD could develop a positive turn from here.

We believe that 8400 and the area near 9200 are keys to watch in the short-term. A pullback to 8400 could trigger the bears to take over, while breaking above 9200 could set the stage for retesting the June 2019 trendline.

For longer-term investors, the development this week could be crucial. Although the weekly MACD has turned positive, and the momentum seems to remain intact, BTCUSDT on OKEx has never produced more than seven positive weekly candles since 2019. It will be interesting to see if the pair can make eight consecutive positive weekly candles (last weekly closed at 8814.1).

We also believe that the area of 9400 is critical to watch on the weekly chart, that is because it’s near the long-term trendline resistance level.

Figure 3: BTC/USD 3-hour Chart (Source: FX Street)

Figure 4: BTC/USDT Weekly Chart (Source: OKEx; Tradingview)

ETH/USD – Rally looks tired?

ETHUSD has been in a rally since mid-March. However, the rally could be running out of steam.

We have seen the daily MACD has been lowering, with a chance of producing a bearish crossover. Also, the RSI has been moving below the trendline. These could be indications of slowing momentum.

61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 211 could be a key point for the pair. If support at such level confirmed, the bulls could still be in control. On the flip side, a 100-day moving average near 189 could be the lower levels to watch.

Figure 5: ETH/USD Daily Chart (Source: FX Street)

XRP/USD–Still good as long as in shape?

XRP/USD could face another critical moment as the pair has been approaching the upper resistance levels of its 3-hour descending triangle pattern.

Although such a pattern could be a sign of bearishness, however, we have seen the momentum has picked up slightly, with the 3-hour MACD turned positive, and the RSI has initially broken above the trendline.

However, the long upper shadow of the previous candle may signal that the bullshave been in a relatively weak position.

Even though the pair may able to jump above the triangle trendline, the area near the previous high of 0.2266 could still be a significant resistance level.On the other hand, 0.2 could be the critical line for the bulls to defense.

Figure 6: XRP/USD 3-hour chart (Source: FS Street)

XTZ/USD – Time to turn?

XTZ has been one of the top performers in the altcoin space in the Tuesday Asia session. It traded 6% higher against USDT.

However, a bearish turn from here could not be ruled out, as multiple signs have shown that the recent rally may need to take a break.

A MACD bearish crossover seems in the making, signaling the positive momentum has been slowing. On top of that, the RSI was already in a bearish divergence, with some lower highs, when the price was mostly flat.

If the downside momentum picks up from here, it could easily break the current upward channel.

The area of 2.55 could be the first level to watch. If seen, it could trigger further downside movements.