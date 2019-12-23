Boxing Day has arrived early in the cryptocurrency space as the prices of bitcoin surged to 7600 levels before the Christmas holidays. In the Monday Asia session, BTCUSDT has been changing hands in the 7500 to 7600 area, after being flat at around 7100 over the weekend. However, the surge also produced a gap up in the CME Futures, which could strengthen the case of a correction went the market sentiment shifts.

We've seen green across the board in the altcoin space as well, with large-cap altcoins like ETH and XRP jumped 4% and 3% respectively. While mid-cap names like TRX and LTC rose 9% and 6% correspondingly. On the flip side, XTZ and DCR were slightly dipped into the red.

We want to highlight the robustness in the DeFi space. Fresh data from DeFi Pulse shows that there were 35.9 mln Dai has locked in DeFi, representing a 1300% YoY growth, and most of the locked-up were in MakerDAO. Markets expect DeFi will remain in focus in 2020.

Figure 1: DAI Locked in DeFi (Source: DeFi Pulse)

It was relatively light on the news flow due to the holiday factor. Although we expect the light market condition would continue until early January, any market surprise could easily create bigger-than-usual price action due in a low volume market condition.

We wish you a relaxing Christmas and all the best in 2020.

Price Analysis

BTCUSD

The BTC prices surge has pushed BTCUSD closer to the July-December resistance, which extended from the year high of 13900 levels. Initial indications show that the pair could be started to retest the resistance.

Momentum indicators have also shown matching signals. The ultimate oscillator has produced an initial bullish reversal, while the 9-day RSI has gone above 50, to around 65.

However, the sustainably of momentum could be another question here, as we've seen in early August and late October (yellow circles). In the latter case, even the pair has stayed above the resistance levels, but it failed to develop a real reversal.

Besides, the price increase has pushed the pair closer to the upper Bollinger Band. The closer the prices move to the upper band, the more overbought the market.

Figure 2: BTCUSD Daily Chart (Source: FX Street)

We want to highlight the risk of a potential gap-filling. CME Futures has produced a gap up on Monday, and the pre-gap level is located at 7235. In our previous publications, we've mentioned that CEM Futures tends to fill gaps that it produced, although the timing could be hard to determine.

Figure 3: Bitcoin CME Futures 3-Hour Chart (Source: Tradingview)

From the network perspective, we've seen bitcoin mining difficulty have stabilized initially, and that could give miners a break from the recent capitulations. Although the difficulty ribbon shows an early indication of a potential upcoming bull run, more pieces of evidence are needed before calling a real bullish reversal.

Figure 4: BTC Difficulty Ribbon and Prices Daily Chart (Source: Tradingview)

ETHUSD

ETHUSD may due for a correction before retest the resistance at 135 levels.

The pair has formed an ascending triangle pattern, and the prices have reached near the upper end of the triangle.

However, momentum indicators suggested that the pair may have to retest the lower end support of the triangle, which is near 128 to 130, before producing a possible breakout.

Also, the widening Bollinger Bands suggest volatility may decrease in the short-term, and the pair has shown signs of being oversold.

Figure 5: ETHUSD 4-Hour Chart (Source: FX Street)

DASHUSD

In our last Technical Weekly publication, we've mentioned that the downside bias has increased during the end of the triangle pattern. Since then, the pair has plummeted from near 49.5 levels to almost 40.5.

Although the pair has off from recent lows, indicators shown that the current rebound may have come to an end, as both the RSI and UO have shown a bearish divergence.

Levels to watch: 43.12 and 42.06.

Figure 6: DASHUSD 4-Hour Chart (Source: FX Street)

DCRUSDT

DCR was one of the laggers in the Monday Asia session. The pair is expected to produce a breakout from the recent triangle pattern. Though, the pair could still need more time to seesaw between 16.5 and 19.4.

Momentum would be decisive when it comes to the direction of the breakout. In early November, the pair has shown bearish momentum divergence (blue lines).

The ultimate oscillator has shown initial signs of breaking below the trendline, if seen, that would increase the downside bias from here.