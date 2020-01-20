Technical Weekly: BTC bulls face challenges while altcoin rally looks tired

The broader cryptocurrency markets gave up most of its weekend gains as the prices of bitcoin retreated about 5% to 8600 levels on Asia Monday. The leading cryptocurrency has been flirting around the 9000 levels in the past two days. However, the bulls may have to take a break in the short-term. Manfred Hübner, Managing Director at Sentix, said that although technical analysis and the rising strategic bias are also positive, however, the current bullish sentiment should slow down.

We want to highlight the below CME bitcoin futures chart, which has at least two one-hour gaps that haven't been filled. In our previous publications, we've pointed out the high tendency of gap filling in CME bitcoin futures, although the timing could be hard to determine. If seen, bitcoin could rebound to the 8900 area. However, there's also a partially filled gap on Jan 7 th , if that needs to be filled, a correction back to 7670 levels could be possible.

Figure 1: CME Bitcoin Futures 1-Hour Chart (Source: Tradingview)

The altcoin space was mostly in the red after bitcoin failed the support in the 9000 area. Large-cap names like ETH and XRP both went down about 5%, while BSV rebounded to 270 levels after it failed to maintain the support at 300 levels.

OKEx Perspectives pointed out that BSV's current rally looks tired, and markets should not rule out a short-term price correction. However, from a medium/long-term perspective, factors such as the upcoming "Genesis" hard fork could still be the primary driver for BSV, and BSV's speculation appetite has somewhat remained high even after the rally. Traders probably don't want to miss how this BSV sentiment unfolds as we move into February trading.

What You Missed?

Crypto market participants are not expecting Facebook to launch Libra in 2020, that's according to a recent survey from The Block. The firm interviewed market professionals from venture capitals, financial services, and digital assets industry, with more than half of the respondents believe that the market won't see the launching of Libra within this year.

Investment banking giant JP Morgan believes bitcoin's intrinsic value remains below the market price. Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, Managing Director of Global Market Strategy at JPM, said, bitcoin has declined by almost 40% from its peak, while the intrinsic value has increased by around 10%. He also said, "the gap has not yet fully closed, suggesting some downside risk remains."

Price Analysis: BTCUSD

BTCUSD has dropped below the January rally trendline support for the first time since the pair made a reversal from the previous downtrend.

The RSI has shown a bearish divergence recently, suggesting the current correction could have been long due. At the same time, the MACD has been unable to cross above the signal line, which considered another bearish signal.

For now, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 8940 seems like a significant resistance. Interestingly, that's very close to the top of the CME gap that we mentioned in the beginning. Therefore, a short- term retest of such a level remains possible. On top of that, the Perpetual Swap Funding Rate dipped into the negative area, which could strengthen the case of a short-term price rebound. Also, the Long/Short Ratio has just off the recent high, suggesting there could be some room for the bulls.

However, we believe that even a rebound occurs, it's likely a short-lived one. As we mentioned in the beginning, once the CME gap is filled, the previous support near 8470 could be the first level to watch. If seen, the support of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 7980 could be crucial.

Figure 2: BTCUSD 4-Hour Chart (Source: FX Street)

Figure 3: OKEx BTC Long/Short Ratio (Source: OKEx)

Figure 4: OKEx BTC Perpetual Swap Funding Rate (Source: OKEx)

XRPUSD

A further price correction for XRP could be on the way as indicators suggested the rally momentum has been slowing.

Although the RSI has been somewhat maintaining its uptrend, the ultimate oscillator has already shown a bearish divergence. In which, the indicator has unable to produce some higher highs, while the price has been getting higher.

A widening Bollinger band also suggests that the price volatility has been lowering, that could be another indication of the rally gets tired.

The 10-day moving average could be the first key level to watch, which hasn't been compromised since the beginning of the January rally. After that, a 20-day moving average, which is located at around 0.214, could be the second key level.

Figure 5: XRPUSD Daily Chart (Source: FX Street)

ALGOUSDT

We may not be far away from Algorand's bottom. ALGOUSDT has been hovering near the lower end of its 4-hour Bollinger band, and the support of the 100-SMA seems initially secured.

The pair has been in rebound since touching the low of 0.21 in early January. Despite the recent correction, the uptrend remains unbroken.

Although an imminent short-term rebound may not be very likely at this point, we may not be far from the short-term bottom.

Figure 6: ALGOUSDT 4-Hour Chart (Source: OKEx; Tradingview)

XLMUSDT

Stellar XLM was one of the few altcoins that manage to be in the green on Asia Monday. It gained about 2% against USDT in the session.

However, the 9-day RSI suggests that the pair could have entered the overbought zone with a reading of 82.38. We've seen two similar overbought cases in September and November; both resulted in a price reversal.

While the pair has still mostly above its May-December trendline, a retest of such levels could be possible if the further downside is seen. The first level to watch could be the 100-day moving average at around 0.058, and the 50-day moving average is located at 0.05.