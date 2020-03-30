Technical Weekly: Bears in control, sentiment deteriorated

Key Takeaways

BTC's price actions over the weekend have weakened the crypto market's confidence as global equities and oil continued to slide.

Data shows that medium-term sentiment has shifted towards the downside.

Technical indicators suggest the price volatility of major altcoins was due to an increase.

Brace for impact

Crypto bears again keep a firm grip in the cryptocurrency markets on Monday Asia, as the global coronavirus cases have topped 720,000. Investors have refocused on the macroeconomic fallout of the pandemic, and the continuing lockdown of major economies has shadowed the global growth outlook. In our previous publication <Redefining Safe Heaven: A Look Back in Time>, we highlighted that bitcoin could be a good hedge against fiat currency's devaluations, but not against a global recession. Although central banks and policymakers have been making aggressive moves to try to limit the damage, the recession narrative seems increasingly noticeable and has been gaining tractions. Investors and traders probably won't want to miss how this could play out.

The prices of BTC have touched the 5800 area before slightly rebounded to around 6000. Major altcoins were mostly in the red, with BSV gave up more than 4% of the value, and while ETH, XRP, and TRX have traded 2% to 4% lower.

It's worth noting that BTC and SPX remained in a high correlation, while gold has been outperforming crypto and equities. We believe the correlation will mostly remain unbroken if the massive selloff in the equities and oil markets continues, as liquidity risk could continue to force investors to sell their bitcoins to offset their losses in other assets.

Figure 1: BTC/SPX/GOLD Since Feb. – Daily Chart (Source: Tradingview)

Figure 2: Sentix's Bitcoin Strategic Bias (Source: Sentix)

In addition, the medium-term sentiment seems also deteriorating. Sentix's Bitcoin Strategic Bias, which gauges the 6-month expectations of the crypto asset from general investors, and considered as a leading indicator of the market, plummeted 12 percentage points this week. Patrick Hussy, Managing Director at Sentix said "there's a lot to suggest that the next wave of bitcoin sales is imminent."

Price Analysis

BTCUSD – Volatility of price about to pick up?

A breakout to the downside has been produced over the weekend after the selloff in equities on Friday. BTCUSD has been approaching the 12-hour lower Bollinger Band, and the bands have been in a squeeze, suggesting the price volatility may increase.

The MACD created a 12-hour bearish crossover. This may indicate a shift in momentum towards the downside.

The prices have been producing lower lows, RSI has initially followed, but the UO has yet to create a lower low. If seen, more lows of the price could be materialized.

Looking forward, a test of the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement seems inevitable. If the selloff accelerates, a retest of the 38.2% FR levels could be possible.

Figure 3: BTCUSD – 12 Hour Chart (Source: FX Street)

ETHUSD – Bears could send the price to 117?

ETHUSD has been unable to advance beyond its 12-hour resistance, which is remained unbroken for about three weeks.

The squeeze of the Bollinger bands suggested that the price volatility may due to an increase. If the resistance remained valid, which is more likely given the current sentiment, it could strengthen the case of further corrections in price.

117 to 120 could be the first area to watch, which is the lows of last week. If such levels were compromised, a further slide towards the 105 area could be increasingly likely.

Figure 4: ETHUSD 12-Hour Chart (Source: FX Street)

TRXUSDT

TRON has again produced divergence between the price and the momentum, with the price produced some lower highs, and the RSI disagreed.

Although such divergence could consider as positive under normal market conditions, however, given the current pessimistic environment, the chance of having a head-fake should not be ruled out here.

Regardless of the direction of the anticipating breakout, the likelihood of theincrease of price volatility is relatively high as the Bollinger bands have been squeezing.

The first level to watch could be 0.01007, which is the low of last week. If the pair can break above the 0.01209 area, a short-term reversal can be confirmed.

Figure 5: TRXUSDT 12-Hour Chart (Source: OKEx; Tradingview)

OKBUSDT

OKB has been trading near its 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement and approaching the 2-month trendline resistance.

Given the exchange token could be relatively uncorrelated with the general crypto market, indicators have shown that the upside momentum remained intact, increasing the chance of having a positive reversal, and the week could be crucial in terms of the development of the future price actions.

The high on March 20 th of 4.83 could be the first level to watch. If seen, the likelihood of reaching the 61.8% FR could increase. The 20-MA at 3.9 could be the lower level to watch.

200-MA and the 23.6% FR are near the 3.32 area.