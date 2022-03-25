Bitcoin/USD technical analysis summary
Buy Stop։ Above 44655.
Stop Loss: Below 43562.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Bitcoin/USD chart analysis
The BTCUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows BTCUSD: H1 is rising above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising while the RSI indicator is approaching the overbought zone. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above 44655. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below the fractal low at 43562. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of crypto – Bitcoin/USD
A member of parliament of Russia mentioned Russia could agree to payments for its natural gas in Bitcoins too. Will the BTCUSD price continue rebounding?
The head of Russia’s Energy Committee at the State the lower house of parliament that Russia could have settlements for gas with countries based upon mutually agreed set of currencies and “if there are bitcoins — we will trade in bitcoins.” Earlier on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will ask “unfriendly” nations to pay with rubles for the natural gas they buy.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price rallies as businesses like Welly’s, John Richmond and Sorbillo accept SHIB as payment
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the meme coin’s adoption across real-world businesses increased. Pizzeria, fashion labels and fast-food joints now accept Shiba Inu, through NowPayments, a payment gateway.
Cardano price to pullback to $1, presenting a major buying opportunity
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
ApeCoin price visit to all-time high is contingent on sustaining above these key levels
ApeCoin price is stuck establishing a new directional bias after its failure to move higher. The rejection has pushed it to a crucial area, where bulls and bears will hash it out.
From Exxon to Terraforms Labs, institutions pile into Bitcoin ahead of the next bull run
The Luna Foundation Guard lined up alongside other institutions who are looking to pile up their Bitcoin holdings. Proponents noted a massive spike in paper BTC as the total Bitcoin exposure of the ProShares ETF hit a new all-time high.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.