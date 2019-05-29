TechCrunch Founder: Binance is becoming more important for alts than all other exchanges combined
- As per a report by Bitwise to the SEC, Binance is one of the exchanges with real volume.
- The company’s Launchpad is regarded as one of the most important fundraising platforms for crypto projects.
Binance has turned out to be one of the most talked exchanges due to the announcements related to its development. Bitwise’s report to the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission listed the platform among those exchanges with real volume due to which it came under the limelight. Moreover, the company’s Launchpad is regarded as the most important platforms for cryptocurrency projects that are looking to raise funds.
Founder of TechCrunch and Partner at Arrington Capital Michael Arrington also highlighted the exchange’s growth on Twitter. He said:
“With the exception of Korea, binance is becoming more important for alts than all other exchanges combined. Great for bnb holders like us, but bad for the market overall. People need to step up their game.”
Arrington further added saying that the exchange had to “be careful about anticompetitive moves” saying:
“This also means binance should be careful about anticompetitive moves like forcing binance chain as a prerequisite for new listings. Binance chain should compete on its own merits.”
Replying to the comment made by Arrington, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said:
“Nah, there are lots of coins we don’t list, yet. We don’t compete to list a coin first, we like to see them grow a bit on other exchanges first.”
