Crypto value received in Afghanistan surged in the wake of the Taliban seizing power in August 2021, but crypto markets have flat lined under the regime.
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has had a “massive chilling effect” on the local cryptocurrency market, bringing it to an effective “standstill,” according to a recent report.
Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis in an Oct. 5 report stated the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region saw the largest crypto market growth in 2022 but noted that Afghani crypto dealers had three options: “flee the country, cease operations, or risk arrest.”
The report states after the Taliban seized power in August 2021, crypto value received in August and September that year spiked to a peak of over $150 million, then fell sharply the following month.
Before the takeover, Afghani citizens would on average receive $68 million per month in crypto value mainly used for remittances. That figure has now dropped to less than $80,000 post takeover.
Graph from Chainalysis 2022 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report. Source: Chainalysis
Afghanistan was 20th place in Chainalysis’ 2021 crypto adoption index released in October 2021, but now is at the bottom of the list following the Taliban takeover.
The reinstated Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in charge of implementing Islamic law in the country is the reason for the change. Chainalysis explains the agency equated cryptocurrency to gambling declaring it haram — forbidden under Islamic law.
A large portion of the activity still undertaken in the country comes from money laundering from illicit sources such as bribes or drugs, an anonymous source cited to Chainalysis.
The individual added only a “small portion” is “young people who have a few hundred bucks” to day-trade digital assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK hints at a sweep-the-lows event targeting $5.70
Chainlink price has been producing higher lows since June. The Volume Profile Indicator shows bears have regained control of the higher time frames. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $10, which could trigger an additional rally towards $12.
Bitcoin headed into recovery, rising above $20,000 as Whales begin reaccumulation
The crypto market has been in a suspended state for the last couple of months, and that effect does not seem to have gone away. Micro fluctuations do take place every now and then. However, on the macro time frame, crypto assets need a major boost.
Litecoin price could rally 20% in October, here's why
Litecoin price could take the cryptocurrency market by surprise as a bullish retaliation may unfold in the coming days. Litecoin, the digital silver akin to Bitcoin’s comparison to Gold, has been trading range bound throughout September near the mid $50 level.
European Parliament set to vote on MiCA text after EU Council's approval
The European Union has had its eyes on crypto regulation for a while now, and over the last couple of years, it has deepened its approach to the matter. One of the most crucial aspects of this regulation was the Markets in Crypto Assets framework.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.