The BTC/USD on the daily chart is once again back to the 38% Fibonacci retracement level of 9,805. This Fibonacci traces Bitcoin’s uptrend that started in February and topped out in June of this year. The pair remains below the daily Ichimoku cloud and the future cloud remains bearish. If the current bearish momentum persists, we may revisit the 50% Fibonacci level of 8,604.
Many Bitcoin enthusiasts may identify this level as an awesome buying opportunity. I’d love to know if you’d buy Bitcoin at this level. Let me know in the comments.
