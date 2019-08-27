On the charts, BTC/USD is still consolidating right around the $10K pivot level, below the daily Ichimoku cloud. The volatility is getting lower and lower… and this could just be the calm before the next storm that could take the markets by surprise. We currently have a bunch of mixed signals on the chart, with a potential double bottom bullish reversal chart pattern forming… and the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator all over the place.
So brace yourselves for some surprise in either direction and make sure your portfolio is ready for any type of hurricane in Bitcoin prices.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.MTF template.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
