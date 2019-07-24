Switzerland’s data privacy watchdog noted that Facebook are yet to respond to them

The privacy watchdog in Switzerland said Facebook have not provided with information of which they requested.

FDPIC sent out an information request on July 17 to the Libra Association.

The Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC), Switzerland’s data privacy watchdog, noted that Facebook is yet to respond to a request of information which was sent regarding its Libra cryptocurrency project.

FDPIC, detailed that the information request was sent on July 17 to the Libra Association. There is a Geneva-based Libra Association, which is in charge of developing and managing Facebook’s planned cryptocurrency.

The privacy watchdog’s letter to the association was following up remarks that were made by the co-creator of Libra, David Marcus while testifying to U.S. Congress last week. During the hearings, Marcus stated that the data watchdog will have a significant role in the development of Facebook’s cryptocurrency.