Fritz Zurbruegg who is the vice-chairman of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) says that the documents the bank received from Facebook were vague. He also went on to say “at the moment, it’s difficult to perform a full analysis (of the project) because the available documents are very vague and details are still missing,"

This will not come as welcome news as it is in Switzerland that Facebook are hoping to get the cryptocurrency regulated.

It seems now the project is on a knife-edge as Zurbruegg also added: how regulators handle the project, both nationally and internationally remained a critical point.

I am sure that there is more news to follow but at the moment these are the only comments that have been released to the market.

We are also waiting for comments from Facebook or any other members of the Libra association.